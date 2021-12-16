Saryu Irrigation Project
Madhu Patel
The Saryu Irrigation Project was approved over 40 years ago with a projected cost of 100 Crore Rupees. Less than one-third was completed even after 30+ years under the Congress/UPA regimes while the cost ballooned to nearly 10,000 Crores! This was true of nearly every single project-why India remained poor instead of overtaking China by a huge margin.
The corrupt Dynasts, both at the Center & in States should neverbe allowed to gain power again.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December, inaugurated the long-pending Saryu canal project in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampura. The project has been dedicated to Purvanchal farmers where the shortage of water has been a perennial problem.
