India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Saryu Irrigation Project

Saryu Irrigation Project
December 16
14:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

The Saryu Irrigation Project was approved over 40 years ago with a projected cost of 100 Crore Rupees. Less than one-third was completed even after 30+ years under the Congress/UPA regimes while the cost ballooned to nearly 10,000 Crores! This was true of nearly every single project-why India remained poor instead of overtaking China by a huge margin.

The corrupt Dynasts, both at the Center & in States should neverbe allowed to gain power again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December, inaugurated the long-pending Saryu canal project in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampura. The project has been dedicated to Purvanchal farmers where the shortage of water has been a perennial problem.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ0D2qXkI_s

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCongressIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalRahul GandhiSaryu Irrigation ProjectSaryu Irrigation Project updatesSaryu NadiSaryu RiverSonia GandhiUPA
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.