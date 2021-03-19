India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra qualify for Tokyo Olympics
March 19
10:23 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Many congratulations to #SutirthaMukherjee for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 in women’s singles table tennis after her win in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. #JeetengeOlympics #GemsofSAI,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.
Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have also booked their Tokyo Olympics berth.

“#TOPSAthlete @sathiyantt has qualified for #Tokyo2020 in men’s singles table tennis after topping the South Asia Round Robin group at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. @sharathkamal1 and @manikabatra_TT have also qualified on basis of ranking. #JeetengeOlympics #GemsofSAI,” SAI said in another tweet.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju congratulated the athletes for their achievement. “Congratulations to @sathiyantt who has qualified for #Tokyo2020 in men’s singles table tennis after topping the South Asia Round Robin group at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Great news for India! Our star Table Tennis player @manikabatra_TT has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the TT women’s singles! I’m hopeful that Manika will qualify in the mix-doubles also.”

Congratulating Kamal, the Sports Minister tweeted: “I’m extremely proud of your achievements @sharathkamal1 Congratulations on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games for the 4th consecutive times in men’s singles. I’m confident that you and @manikabatra_TT will qualify in mixed doubles also.”

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Five states account for 80.63 ... - https://t.co/KiZDe360o2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #Chhattisgarh #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Gujarat #Healthcare #ICMR
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:42 am

US House passes bills granting ... - https://t.co/6im2WSsv3p Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:38 am

Indian-American to run for US ... - https://t.co/NTZnFT70DF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanRepublicanJitendraDiganvker #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:35 am

Indian descent expert charged with cyberstalking in US - https://t.co/8xXgGA92ZK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianDescent #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 19, 2021, 10:31 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.