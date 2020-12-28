Saudi Arabia extends suspension of int’l flights RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial flights for an additional week, according to the Interior Ministry. Besides flights, the Ministry also announced the...

India’s first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched NEW DELHI: Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by doses, on Monday announced the launch of India’s first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine — Pneumosil...

How to make a billion from stocks? Investing in the share market means you become a part-owner of the company you are investing in. It is an efficient way to increase your capital in the long run....

Types of U.S. Work Visas People from all over the world and with many different talents and skills are looking to come to the United States to work. However, understanding the different types of work...

Two more Indian Americans in Biden team: Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy NEW YORK: US president elect Joe Biden has named two more Indian Americans to plum appointments in the post-Trump world: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as Deputy Director in the...

Indo-Pak aggressive joint parade halted after decades ISLAMABAD: Tense relations and the never-ending rivalry between Pakistan and India has reflected in a daily joint parade at the border openings for decades, where both sides showcase aggressive gestures...

Where is farmer agitation gathering strength from? NEW DELHI: Despite the chilling cold, a large number of farmers have been stoutly protesting for the last one month at the borders of New Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic....

Trump signs Tibet policy, stops China from installing own Dalai Lama DHARMSHALA: Less than a week after the US Senate unanimously passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) of 2020 despite China’s protest, President Donald Trump has signed it into...

Sensex crosses 47,300-mark, rises over 250 points MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a record high level on Monday with the BSE Sensex rising over 250 points. However, the key index ceded some of its initial...

Christmas Eve 2020: Here’s how India celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic NEW DELHI: As the novel coronavirus has dampened the festivities of most festivals this year, Christmas was no exception as the festival witnessed more digital celebrations on its Eve. Since...

Trump signs US Covid relief bill, days after calling it ‘disgrace’ WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the USD 2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after he expressed displeasure with the spending outlined in the bill. According to...

Transgender woman starts cafe in Noida, hopes to inspire others from ‘community’ GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: Urooz Hussain, a transgender woman, has started a cafe at Sector 119, Noida and hopes that this will inspire others from her “community.” “I was subjected to...

Ind vs Aus: DRS needs to be thoroughly looked into by ICC, suggests Tendulkar MELBOURNE: Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has called for a revamp Decision Review System (DRS) after several ‘umpire’s call’ went in Australia’s favour on day three of the Boxing Day Test...

‘Debate with farmer leaders in public on new laws’:At Singhu protest site, Kejriwal throws challenge to Centre NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new agricultural laws and threw a challenge to Central...

Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh are ‘gundas’, Adhikari ‘sold spine to BJP’: Abhishek Banerjee DIAMOND HARBOUR: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday slammed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh terming them as ‘goondas’. He also lashed out at...

Rahul Gandhi on personal trip abroad, will be absent for party’s Foundation Day NEW DELHI: Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will not attend the party’s 136th Foundation Day program on December 28 as he will be travelling abroad, the party...

Year Ender 2020: The most entertaining web series, movies released during the lockdown WASHINGTON: As cinema halls were shut down during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, people turned to OTT platforms for entertainment. Some of the movies and web series on streaming platforms created a...

Army Chief Naravane proceeds on 3-day visit to Republic of Korea NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has proceeded on a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from December 28 to 30, said the Indian Army...

Had no desire to become CM, BJP can have the post, says Nitish Kumar PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he had no desire to become the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister....