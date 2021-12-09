India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society celebrations at Dallas-TX

Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society celebrations at Dallas-TX
December 09
10:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jayanti Oza

DALLAS: To make the  Saurashtra Patel Gathering program a grand success, the President of the Donation Team,  MayurbhaiRanolia, ShrijituDungarani, Prashant Gajera, Amit Rajpara,  Kishore Gangani, and Ghanshyam Chodwadiaannounced the receipt of huge donations from the sponsors.

Besides, a fun meal was arranged by its main activist  JitendraKundia and his team members  Mukesh Kalathia,  Haresh Deora,  Ramesh Kakadia, Chetan Savlia, Swapnil Ramani, and Prateek Kansodaria.

The bright stars of the Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society were honored with the support of SPCS – USA Chairman  Praveen Bhai Pansuria and Trustee Jay Savalia and were given Academy Awards. This year SPCS, TX Chapter organized Games and Sports Festival in which various sports like cricket, volleyball, table tennis, and chess competitions were organized in phases and many members of the society participated. The winner of each game was awarded a trophy.

The program was successfully conducted by  MayurbhaiRanolia, President of this Chapter. He announced several schemes for the upliftment of society, including providing interest-free loan schemes,  5000 per annum, and 1000 per annum financial assistance to the students. He called for organizing seminars for setting up industries for the youth and building greater unity in society.

At the ends of the program, President  Mayurbhai, Secretary  Seema Patel and Treasurer Ghanshyambhai Chodwadia thanked all the attendees and applauded the helpful workers.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAmit RajparaCommunityDiasporaHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIndianCommunityIndianOriginKishore GanganiMayurbhaiRanoliaNRIPrashant GajeraSaurashtra Patel Cultural SocietyShrijituDungarani
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.