Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society celebrations at Dallas-TX

Farah Khan, Karan Johar celebrate 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s cult classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, has completed 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Celebrating the milestone, director Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan paid...

Siddharth Malhotra mourns demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, shares picture from ‘Shershaah’ trailer launch NEW DELHI: The news of the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has shaken the whole nation. Actor Siddharth Malhotra also expressed grief over the...

‘Harry Potter’ reunion special debuts first look WASHINGTON: HBO Max has unveiled the first image from its upcoming special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, which is set to premiere on January 1, 2022. The first...

US Indo-Pacific Command expresses grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, others WASHINGTON: The US Indo-Pacific Command has expressed grief over the passing away of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others who died...

Lok Sabha condoles demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others in chopper crash NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Thursday condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in...

AARP Presents “Leading with a Champion Mind”: Olympian Panel with Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Alex & Maia Shibutani Asian American Winter Olympians to share how resilience shaped their careers India Post News Service After a challenging...

Senior Citizens Dallas Gurukul celebrates Diwali Jayanti Oza DALLAS: A Diwali party cum picnic was organized by Gujarati Senior Citizens Dallas Gurukul at Breckenridge Park, Richardson TX, on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 3 to 6...

In memoriam: Remembering Dilip Butani Sunil Tolani If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. A leader not born, was forged: Dilip bhai was...

Does your team need an offsite? Working from homes for more than 18 months, teams need offsites more than ever. The corporate retreats help bond teams, facilitate manifestation of great ideas, and provide ideal environments for...

Sega Pitched to stop depicting deities as Demons Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Greatly Upset Indians here strongly pitcher with Sega Sammy Group to discontinue portraying of various deities as demons in the video games titled “Shin Megami Tensei”, developed...

Lohana Association celebrates Golden Anniversary on grand scale India Post News Service CHICAGO: Lohana Association of Greater Chicago (LAGC ) hosted its annual Diwali celebration gala on December 5 , 2021 at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, a north...

Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society celebrations at Dallas-TX Jayanti Oza DALLAS: To make the Saurashtra Patel Gathering program a grand success, the President of the Donation Team, MayurbhaiRanolia, ShrijituDungarani, Prashant Gajera, Amit Rajpara, Kishore Gangani, and Ghanshyam Chodwadiaannounced...

Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow in San Francisco- Bay Area Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service A high-profile delegation from Gujarat, India was greeted by the Indian-American community in San Francisco, at a luncheon held at the India Community Center,...

Redistricting maps target communities of color – Southern States spotlight trend Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Redistricting is the redrawing of the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. It happens every 10 years, after the census, to reflect the...

PIO’s Ascend In the U.S Parag Agrawal’s ascent last week, as Twitter CEO sent waves across India and the tech world as it made headlines in the media. 37-year-old Parag Agrawal succeeded Twitter co-founder Jack...

Travel Essentials for a Bachelor’s trip Sakshi Shrivastava NEW DELHI: As exciting as it is for a groom to marry his lady love, a bachelor party with his friends is just as vital, right? While some...

Indian citizens can now visit the United States The U.S. government has announced that it will finally allow travelers from India to visit the country starting November 8. All vaccinated Indian travelers who decide to visit the United...

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime...

Military chopper with CDS Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu CHENNAI: A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur...