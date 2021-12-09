Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society celebrations at Dallas-TX
Jayanti Oza
DALLAS: To make the Saurashtra Patel Gathering program a grand success, the President of the Donation Team, MayurbhaiRanolia, ShrijituDungarani, Prashant Gajera, Amit Rajpara, Kishore Gangani, and Ghanshyam Chodwadiaannounced the receipt of huge donations from the sponsors.
Besides, a fun meal was arranged by its main activist JitendraKundia and his team members Mukesh Kalathia, Haresh Deora, Ramesh Kakadia, Chetan Savlia, Swapnil Ramani, and Prateek Kansodaria.
The bright stars of the Saurashtra Patel Cultural Society were honored with the support of SPCS – USA Chairman Praveen Bhai Pansuria and Trustee Jay Savalia and were given Academy Awards. This year SPCS, TX Chapter organized Games and Sports Festival in which various sports like cricket, volleyball, table tennis, and chess competitions were organized in phases and many members of the society participated. The winner of each game was awarded a trophy.
The program was successfully conducted by MayurbhaiRanolia, President of this Chapter. He announced several schemes for the upliftment of society, including providing interest-free loan schemes, 5000 per annum, and 1000 per annum financial assistance to the students. He called for organizing seminars for setting up industries for the youth and building greater unity in society.
At the ends of the program, President Mayurbhai, Secretary Seema Patel and Treasurer Ghanshyambhai Chodwadia thanked all the attendees and applauded the helpful workers.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment