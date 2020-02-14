Something went wrong with the connection!

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK, France

February 14
15:54 2020
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the UK and France this month for attending a tennis tournament. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from February 14 to 28 subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

The apex court had earlier allowed Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court. The top court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

One of the cases faced by Karti Chidambaram relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister. PTI

