SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls

SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls
November 25
14:44 2021
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure free and fair civic polls in Tripura.

The top court asked the Centre and Tripura government to ensure necessary arrangements will also be made to ensure the safety of ballots and counting of votes.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined the plea of All India Trinamool Congress to postpone the Tripura local body elections scheduled on November 25 and directed the police to increase the security arrangements for conducting free and fair polls and the declaration of results.

Meanwhile, elections for over 200 seats in municipal bodies of Tripura are currently underway. Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state.

A total of 770 polling stations have been established across the state for the civic polls. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban local bodies earlier this month.

Elections for the remaining 222 seats are being held and the counting of votes will take place on November 28. There are a total of 334 seats in the 20 urban local bodies that comprise of six Nagar Panchayats, 13 Municipal Council, and one Municipal Corporation.

Tripura SEC ML Dey had said, “The poll date for civic bodies in the state is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 am.”

“The entire process of elections is slated to end on December 4,” he had added. This will be the first civic polls that the BJP will contest after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

