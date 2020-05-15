Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

SC on Migrant saga: How can court monitor who is walking, who not

SC on Migrant saga: How can court monitor who is walking, who not
May 15
15:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea to transport migrant workers stranded in various states due to the nationwide lockdown in force to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. These migrants have been moving back to their native places either walking or cycling, and in some cases hitchhiking — there condition have been most vulnerable.

In their observation, a bench comprising Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai said: “How can the court stop anybody when they choose to sleep on railway tracks. There are people walking and not stopping. How can we help?”

The observation from the top court came on a plea filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava pointing out the loss of migrant lives in accidents — on train tracks and roads — as many chose to walk to their native towns in the absence of any public transport. The top court noted that every advocate read incidents in the newspaper and become knowledgeable about every subject. The bench told the petitioners that his knowledge is completely based on newspaper clippings and then under Article 32, he wants the court to decide on this matter.

“How can you expect us to pass orders? Let the states take action,” said the bench. The petitioners insisted the top court to issue directions to the district magistrates on the matter. “Sorry, we are not inclined,” said the bench.

Justice Rao noted that it is impossible for the top court to monitor the movement of people: “Who is walking and who is not walking.” The bench asked the petitioner to implement the government directives. “We will give you a special pass and you can go and check,” the bench told the petitioner.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the government has already started helping the migrant workers, but some are not waiting for their turn, instead start walking back home.

“Everybody would get to reach their destination. They must wait for their turn rather than starting on foot,” contended Mehta before the bench. Mehta informed the court that subject to agreement between the states everybody will get a chance to travel. “Using force can be counterproductive,” submitted Mehta. 

The petitioner had cited the May 8 incident, where 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. According to railway authorities, after losing their jobs, due to Covid-19, the workers were walking towards their home state Madhya Pradesh when the accident struck.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

SC on Migrant saga: How ... - https://t.co/AV4e056BOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/NzBK7F5qu7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 9:54 am

Key Online Gambling Statistics in India - https://t.co/vtShvZMhJM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/eL5IvLGR08
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 6:36 am

US official ambivalent about ... - https://t.co/GhSgCcjKuV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanHindus… https://t.co/cpVtcKbjO7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 6:12 am

Top US religious freedom ... - https://t.co/Jyjv6r0y8U Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #20LakhCrore… https://t.co/uJjGA4qNbu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 15, 2020, 6:10 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.