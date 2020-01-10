Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

SC order on JK is rebuff to ‘unconstitutional, arrogant’ stance of govt: Chidambaram

SC order on JK is rebuff to ‘unconstitutional, arrogant’ stance of govt: Chidambaram
January 10
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir is a rebuff to the “unconstitutional and arrogant” stance of the central government and the J&K administration on restrictions imposed there, and asked former state Governor Satpal Malik to own responsibility and resign as Goa Governor.

“SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K,” the former Union minister said on Twitter.

He demanded that the entire team in J&K that designed and executed “the plan” be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed.

“The former Governor of J&K, Mr Satpal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked the J-K administration to restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational centres. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

SC order on JK is rebuff to 'unconstitutional, arrogant' stance of ... - https://t.co/FzokXttOsk Get your news fea… https://t.co/mK2B297PGL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:23 am

'Namaste Orchha' festival to encourage tourism in Madhya Pradesh - https://t.co/V3ststDUzr Get your news featured… https://t.co/09VHj8lSjw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:13 am

It is important that we don't overplay Bumrah factor: Finch - https://t.co/ULVNtCrxk1 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/nTeFC3dlJB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 9:56 am

#Mizoram seeks UN assistance to fight #Aids - https://t.co/4zJdew40ds Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/wiY59L2LkD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 9:47 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.