SC proposes committee of unions, Centre to resolve farmers’ issues

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a joint hearing of the Centre and the farmers’ unions in a bid to end the impasse amid the ongoing agitation at various Delhi borders. It also proposed to form a committee, including the representatives of both the Centre and the farmer unions to arrive at some acceptable solution.

The top court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of the government, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and all other stakeholders across India to resolve this issue.

The bench observed that the situation warrants an urgent resolution measures through negotiations, in the backdrop of the agitating farmers at the Delhi borders not appearing to be in a mood to talk. The top court apprehended that the protest could become a national issue and emphasized for reaching a solution via negotiations through this committee.

The top court issued notice to the Centre on the PILs seeking removal of farmers, who have blocked various Delhi borders. The petitioner during the hearing cited top court order in the Shaheen Bagh matter, where it had said that the ‘protesters cannot block public roads‘.

The Chief justice told Mehta that the government negotiations may fail, therefore, it is necessary to have some farmer unions appear before the court to explain the matter.

