India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

SC proposes committee of unions, Centre to resolve farmers’ issues

SC proposes committee of unions, Centre to resolve farmers’ issues
December 16
15:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a joint hearing of the Centre and the farmers’ unions in a bid to end the impasse amid the ongoing agitation at various Delhi borders. It also proposed to form a committee, including the representatives of both the Centre and the farmer unions to arrive at some acceptable solution.

The top court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of the government, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and all other stakeholders across India to resolve this issue.

The bench observed that the situation warrants an urgent resolution measures through negotiations, in the backdrop of the agitating farmers at the Delhi borders not appearing to be in a mood to talk. The top court apprehended that the protest could become a national issue and emphasized for reaching a solution via negotiations through this committee.

The top court issued notice to the Centre on the PILs seeking removal of farmers, who have blocked various Delhi borders. The petitioner during the hearing cited top court order in the Shaheen Bagh matter, where it had said that the ‘protesters cannot block public roads‘.

The Chief justice told Mehta that the government negotiations may fail, therefore, it is necessary to have some farmer unions appear before the court to explain the matter.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    SC proposes committee of unions, ... - https://t.co/4HySMmmV6w Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLawsSC #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #PIL
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:19 am

    Navigating H1B visas in the ... - https://t.co/oL6AIlK50I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #CyrusMehta #Democrats #DonaldTrump #H1BVisas #H1BVisasIndians #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:15 am

    Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': #Owaisi to ... - https://t.co/rcHq5Ng3Jl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AIMIM #AsaddudinOwaisi #BengaliMuslims #BJP #Hyderabad #India #IndianMuslims #MamtaBanerjee #MuslimVoters #MuslimVOtersInIndia #MuslimsInIndia #Political
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:11 am

    Study finds how #Loneliness affects ... - https://t.co/12KF1G4w2O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #DrHarshVardhan #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine #LonelinessEffects
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 6:23 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.