India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SC refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey

SC refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey
May 13
13:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stop the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. This comes after the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee approached the apex court seeking direction to put a stay on the survey of the Mosque complex, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asking to order status quo in the case pending before the Varanasi civil court.
The bench, however, refused to grant status quo in the case saying that it was not aware of what the issue was, as it had not seen the papers.

“We have not seen the papers. We don’t even know what is the matter. I don’t know anything… how can I pass an order. I will read and then pass orders… let me see,” said the CJI.

Ahmadi appearing for the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque sought an order of the status quo saying, “Survey has been directed in relation to Varanasi property. This is covered by the Places of Worship Act. Now the Court has ordered Commissioner to conduct a survey.”

The Varanasi civil court had directed a survey to inspect, conduct videography and collect evidence regarding the alleged existence of Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

On May 12 the court said that the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue despite objections from mosque authorities.

The local court had earlier directed the authorities to submit a report by May 10, however, the survey could not take place as the mosque committee had opposed videography inside the mosque. The civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct a survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court which dismissed the appeal on April 21.

Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which was allegedly situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The order of the civil court for undertaking survey and videography at the premises came on their petition.

Another petition was filed by one Vijay Shankar Rastogi, who had contended that the entire premises belonged to the Kashi Vishwanath and that the Gyanvapi Mosque was only a part of the temple, which had also been pending in the court since 1991.

Rastogi had claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple had been built over two thousand years ago and the temple had been demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. (ANI)

Also Read: THE ISLAMIST PLUNDERS

Comments

comments

Tags
Anjuman Intezamia Masajid CommitteeBJPGyanvapi MosqueGyanvapi Mosque surveyIndiaFightsCoronaKashi VishwanathKrishna JanmbhoomiMathuraPlaces of Worship ActpoliticalSupreme Court
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.