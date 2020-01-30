Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s plea on stay on death penalty

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s plea on stay on death penalty
January 30
15:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With just two days remaining for the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the curative petition of Akshay, one of the convicts in the case, seeking a stay on the death sentence. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman, R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, considered Akshay’s petition in-chambers.

“The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay on the execution of death sentence is also rejected,” said the top court. Earlier, the apex court had dismissed the curative petitions of the other convicts Mukesh and Vinay. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had dismissed convict Mukesh Singh’s plea seeking judicial review of the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

With this decision by the top court, Mukesh has exhausted the last legal remedy available to him against the death sentence. A bench comprising Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A.S. Bopanna said that all the relevant documents connected with the case were placed before the President and then a decision was taken on his mercy petition.

The court observed that the alleged ill-treatment and cruelty in jail is no ground to grant mercy to the convict. Also, Mukesh’s counsel’s contention that there was non-application of mind while rejecting his mercy petition was rejected by the court. Mukesh’ counsel had submitted that there was non-application of mind in rejection of the petitioner’s mercy petition, as it was rejected with lightning speed. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

It's official: First #Coronavirus ... - https://t.co/s0NxRUJcKQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/h8qGzHYZcJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 30, 2020, 10:19 am

RT @cnni: JUST IN: The Philippines has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus https://t.co/h4MyPOisHQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 30, 2020, 10:16 am

Why did Modi not call Sitharaman for meet with ... - https://t.co/8iqR2vRXmC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/IP2dh2NC7B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 30, 2020, 10:05 am

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea on stay on death penalty - https://t.co/WRw1F7ANP9 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3UuGFuZGh3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 30, 2020, 9:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.