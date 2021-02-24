India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Â SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam to those having exhausted last attempt amid pandemicÂ 

Â SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam to those having exhausted last attempt amid pandemicÂ 
February 24
12:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking an extra chance to appear in the UPSC civil services exam by aspirants who have exhausted their last attempt last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it is dismissing the plea filed by a civil services aspirant for an extra chance to the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in examination held in October, 2020 citing difficulties faced in preparations due to the pandemic.

On February 9, the Centre had told the top court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

It had said that the candidates who gave their last attempt examination in October 2020 would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred. The Centre was initially not willing to concede to giving an extra chance but it was later done at the suggestion of the bench.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam ... - https://t.co/zwVyrwi3g6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #ExtraChanceInUPSCExam #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:57 am

    Home loan demand rising in mid, ... - https://t.co/O8zRX25YRI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DemandForHomeLoans #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:47 am

    #Fuel price relief as oilcos spare #Petrol, #Diesel from ... - https://t.co/Fnjwnby9IQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #FuelPriceRelief #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Oil #OilMarketingCompanies #PetrolPriceHike #Political #PriceHike #SkyrocketingFuelPrices
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:39 am

    25 Indian priests in #Kathmandu for ... - https://t.co/DNWnKousy0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #KPSharmaOli #KshamaPuja #LAC #Ladakh #NarendraModi #Nepal
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:05 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.