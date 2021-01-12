India Post News Paper

SC stays 3 farm laws, forms panel to hear farmers’ grievances

SC stays 3 farm laws, forms panel to hear farmers' grievances
January 12
14:29 2021
NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of all three farm laws and also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmer unions against the laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said, “We are going to suspend the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders.”

The Chief Justice mentioned the names of agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Dr. Pramod Kumar Joshi, Anil Dhanawat and B.S. Mann to be on the committee to hear the farmers’ issues regarding the laws.

The top court also issued notice on the Delhi Police application seeking to stop farmers from entering the national capital to hold a tractor rally on the Republic Day.

