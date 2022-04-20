India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SC stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, to hear case on Thursday

SC stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, to hear case on Thursday
April 20
12:06 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in the Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Dave said there is something serious that requires the top court’s immediate intervention. “Completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered in the Jahangirpuri area…with no notice to anybody,” said Dave.

He further submitted that the authorities were supposed to give at least five-six days’ notice to the people. Dave said it was supposed to start at 2 p.m. but they started the demolition at 9 a.m. knowing that the matter will be mentioned before the court.

The Chief Justice directed status quo on the demolition drive and agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday before an appropriate bench.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Anti Hindu RiotsBJPDelhi Violcencedemolition drive in JahangirpuriHanuman JanomotsavHanuman Jayanti ViolenceIndiaFightsCoronaJahangirpuri violenceJahingirpuri ViolenceNarendraModipoliticalRam Navami Violence
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.