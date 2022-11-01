India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Scan to decide fate of Aussie captain Aaron Finch for rest of T20 World Cup

Scan to decide fate of Aussie captain Aaron Finch for rest of T20 World Cup
November 01
10:19 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: The Australian cricket board may be forced to replace Aaron Finch in the Australian squad as the captain awaits scan results of his hamstring injury ahead of the T20 World Cup, 2000 clash against Afghanistan on November 4, Friday.

The 35-year-old left the field after pulling up sore from a sprinting effort during the powerplay, against Ireland and didn’t return for the rest of the game. Matthew Wade took over as the team’s skipper after the batter didn’t return to the field.
Finch’s night was plagued by an injury to his right hamstring during his 44-ball 63, which was his most robust innings for Australia in months and earned him player of the match honours for the Aussies’ 42-run victory over Ireland at the Gabba on Monday.

A scan will determine the extent of the damage, but Finch himself warned that the situation might get worse before Australia’s final Super 12s game against Afghanistan and the subsequent finals, should the team qualify.

“Little hammy twinge I think. I’ll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I’ve had a history with them so we’ll see how it goes. It doesn’t feel too bad at the moment but generally, overnight they can stiffen up. We’ll get a scan and get the full results. Very hopeful (of playing Afghanistan) but we’ll know more (Tuesday),” said the Aussie captain as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Tim David and Marcus Stoinis had hamstring issues as well, which caused them to sit out of Australia’s second inning against Ireland, leaving the team with three substitute fielders on the ground.

Although the initial signs suggested that their time off the pitch had been more of a caution than a need, both could be sent for scans before the squad departs for Adelaide, where they play Afghanistan on Friday.

Wade is anticipated to once again assume leadership if Finch were to miss any games for the remainder of the tournament. Australia has not yet appointed a vice-captain for the competition but might need to in the wake of Finch’s injury concern.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Wade does have experience captaining a side having led the Australian squad in six T20 Internationals, most notably during a five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year. He also has a wealth of domestic leadership experience, having served as captain of the Hobart Hurricanes and state teams Victoria and Tasmania. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAaron Finchaaron Finch Hamstring InjuryAussie captain Aaron FinchAustralian cricketAustralian cricket boardBCCIhamstring injuryICCIPLT20 World CupT20 World Cup Australia
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – November 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – BROOKFIELD RESIDENTIAL

Brookfield-North-California

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – Statewide General Election

SMC VOTE

AC Votes.

Nov 08 General Elections

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.