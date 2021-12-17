India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Schools across US cancel classes over shooting threats on TikTok

Schools across US cancel classes over shooting threats on TikTok
December 17
11:28 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: In a frightening incident, school districts across the US decided to cancel classes on Friday owing to reports of threats being made on short-video app TikTok that children and teachers should skip school due to “supposed threats of shootings or bombings”.

The schools cancelled classes in response to those supposed threats, as a new wave of videos popped up with additional warnings based on both the supposed claims and the actual, factual cancellations of some school classes”, reports The Verge.

Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri said they planned to close down schools on Friday in response to the threats.

“Elsewhere, districts have said they plan to have heightened police presence or have emailed parents to say they’ve been investigating the allegations,” the report said late Thursday.

Several districts and law enforcement divisions said that the threats are not credible or even real. “Law enforcement agencies have investigated this threat and determined that it originated in Arizona and is not credible,” Baltimore County Public Schools posted on Twitter.

“Currently, there have been no threats to any of the schools in Mexico, (Missouri),” wrote a Missouri school district. “There have been no local, credible threats,” Ohio’s Milford Exempted Village School District wrote to parents. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted: “There are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools.”

TikTok said it has not identified any videos making specific threats. “We have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” the company tweeted.

TikTok said it is working with law enforcement to look into the warnings with “utmost seriousness”, nonetheless. “At least one police department says it viewed a message threatening a school on Friday: Police in Gilroy, California describe a threatening post that included initials matching a local high school, and school was cancelled as a result,” the report noted.

Comments

comments

Tags
Gun Laws USAJoe BidenSchoolsTikTok CHallengeUS istrict SchoolUS Schools CancelledUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.