Schweppes removes Lord Ganesha Cocktail
Madhu Patel
CHICAGO: The Amsterdam (Netherlands) headquartered beverage firm Schweppes International Limited (SIL) removed the Ganesha Cocktail (earlier promoted on its website), after a strong protest from a large section of Indians globally who called it highly inappropriate and disgusting
The lead was taken by RajanZed and he thanked SIL for understanding the concerns of Indians who thought the name of Lord Ganesha on a cocktail was insensitive.
Any inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not okay as it hurt the devotees, Rajan said. Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and he was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be converted into an alcoholic mixed drink served in a cocktail glass for sipping at the bar. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful, Zed added.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. SIL and SHL should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities, Zed had indicated.