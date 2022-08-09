India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Scottish soccer team Rangers continue to grow reach in India

Scottish soccer team Rangers continue to grow reach in India
August 09
15:50 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Scottish Premiership soccer club, Rangers, recently announced a new strategic and commercial partnership with Indiaâ€™s national soccer body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The new partnership will see the Glaswegian giants attempt to further increase their impact and commercial ventures in India.

Rangers plan to launch a variety of programs to help support Indian soccer coaches. The areas in which Rangers aim to address include talent identification, scouting, and player analysis. A group of AIFF coaches and members will travel to Scotland to work with coaches and experience the fine soccer facilities at Rangers as a part of the program.

The Scottish Premiership kicked off recently and fans are debating whether or not Rangers can win the title once more. Football fans can read the https://1promo.codes/1xbet-casino-review/ and use the latest promo codes to wager on the Scottish football top flight.

Rangers have an ongoing partnership with the Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. The new deal will further than a partnership. Rangers and Bengaluru FC began their partnership in 2019 and it remains strong three years later. The partnership aims to grow Rangersâ€™ presence in India and to further build their fanbase. Rangers have helped Bengaluru develop grassroots soccer and youth soccer programs.

In 2020, Rangers agreed on a unique broadcast deal with Star Sports. The agreement has led to Rangers being proactive in growing their reach across Asia. In an innovative cross-promotion move, Rangers agreed a deal to show a select number of Indian Super League matches on their Facebook page in the United Kingdom. The move has allowed the Indian Super League to reach soccer fans like never before. The Indian Super League is working to increase its overseas reach and Rangers have helped the league do so.

The Indian Super League started in 2013, six years prior to Rangersâ€™ partnership with Bengaluru FC. Even before the two soccer clubs began working together, the top flight of Indian soccer had seen growth. In recent years, the growth has been even greater for the soccer league.

Rangers are not the only European soccer club to partner with an Indian Super League team. Spainâ€™s Atletico Madrid and City Football Group, owners of Manchester City, have both partnered with Indian teams. Borussia Dortmund has worked with Hyderabad FC with a deal that could last until 2025. Dortmund worked with Hyderabad on their soccer academy infrastructure and coaching. In 2020, FC Goa began working with Germanyâ€™s RB Leipzig to develop young players. Their partnership will end in 2023.

The number of major European soccer clubs and ownership groups working with Indian soccer teams shows potential India has as a sporting nation. Already a lead in cricket, India is a sleeping giant in terms of soccer both in player development and fans.

Corporate funding in Indian soccer has grown since the Indian Super League started. Broadcasting and presentation of matches have improved, providing fans the chance to see the best Indian players on a matchday. Thanks to strategic partnerships, the Indian Super League is growing and could be a major player in Asia. In the future, top players may skip going to the Middle East and the Far East, and choose to play in India thanks to clubs like Rangers.

Comments

comments

Tags
#sports1XBET1xbet Casino Review1xBet Live CasinobettingCasino 1xBetCasinosEnglandEngland Vs ItalyEuro 2020 FinalEuro Cup FinalFootballItalyLive CasinoLive CasinosOnline CasinosSports Betting
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.