Search underway for missing Indian-American professor WASHINGTON: A search was underway for an Indian-American professor who has been missing for 10 days after a hike to Mount Rainier in Washington state, the media reported. The 33-year-old Sam...

Sindh Police rise in defiance against Army in Pakistan NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: In a major show of open defiance against Pakistan Army, police officers in Karachi have threatened to go on mass leave after the Sindh Police chief was allegedly...

Donald Trump abruptly leaves CBS interview after 45 minutes WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump abruptly concluded a solo interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Tuesday, and did not return for an appearance he was scheduled to shoot...

China chides US official meeting with Tibet govt-in exile BEIJING: The Chinese government has asked the US to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs or undermining the development and stability of the country’s Tibet region after Tibetian President-in exile...

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “maintaining silence” over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km...

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones CALIFORNIA: Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistant’s Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google I/O event....

Mozambique Railways to receive diesel loco sets from Indian Railways soon NEW DELHI: Mozambique Railways will soon receive diesel loco sets from Indian Railways as Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru has paved the way for exports. “Piloting national and economic empowerment through...

With 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, India’s coronavirus tally crosses 76-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday,...

Champions League: Messi achieves new milestone as Barcelona defeat Ferencvaros BARCELONA: Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone as Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League here. Barcelona registered an impressive 5-1 win over Ferencvaros. Messi scored one goal during the...

Government working to see how COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, can reach citizens at earliest: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Noting that work was going on in the country on several coronavirus vaccines and some of them are in an advanced stage of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

‘Demoralized, shocked’ Sindh Police in open revolt against Pak Army over IGP ‘kidnapping’, jittery Bajwa orders inquiry KARACHI: It is not just political parties in Pakistan who are protesting against the ‘deep state’ in the country, police officers in the Sindh province are also revolting against the...

Idols of gods, goddesses to have silver masks for COVID-19 awareness in West Bengal BIRBHUM: Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country. “This...

Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People’s Liberation Army NEW DELHI: Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night. The soldier...

Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix WASHINGTON: Along with starring in ‘Day Shift’, American actor Jamie Foxx will be executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy. Actor JJ Perry will be making his directorial debut with ‘Day...

Indian Army Vice Chief meets US Army counterparts to enhance military cooperation NEW DELHI: Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General S. K. Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy and interacted with troops on Tuesday. Lt Gen S. K. Saini also...

Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn’t, people need to be cautious: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation that the country has reached in its fight...

Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even after Rahul Gandhi calls his remarks inappropriate BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH: Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark on the woman leader, the latter refused to apologise saying he has...

