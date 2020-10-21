India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Search underway for missing Indian-American professor

Search underway for missing Indian-American professor
October 21
18:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: A search was underway for an Indian-American professor who has been missing for 10 days after a hike to Mount Rainier in Washington state, the media reported. The 33-year-old Sam Dubal, a professor at the University of Washington, Seattle, was last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop out of the Mowich Lake Trailhead, The American Bazaar reported on Tuesday.

According to authorities at the Mount Rainier National Park, Dubal had departed for the hike October 9 and was due out the following day. After he was reported missing on October 12, rangers at the National Park sent out several teams, in coordination with the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.

Dubal had joined the University of Washington’s Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor last June. According to his sister, UC Hastings law professor Veena, Mount Rainier National Park rangers have have found Dubal’s car.

“My brother is missing. He went camping overnight on Friday night in Ipsuit Creek and Seattle Park in Washington State. He was supposed to be back on Saturday (October 10). Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the look out,” she said on Twitter.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India https://t.co/JMwjyoo7Ay
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 2:30 pm

    Search underway for missing ... - https://t.co/tsP5uPWHaX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 1:03 pm

    Sindh Police rise in defiance against Army ... - https://t.co/uhXAGsOb4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Karachi #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 12:57 pm

    Donald Trump abruptly leaves CBS ... - https://t.co/LID9kPHsJ1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.