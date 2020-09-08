Second batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for civil circulation being produced: Gamaleya

Russia seeks India’s help for Sputnik vaccine Phase-3 trial, production NEW DELHI: The Russian government has sought India’s help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine and also to conduct Phase-3 trials or bridging studies in the country, a top official...

UK entering period of particular concern LONDON: The UK is entering a “period of particular concern” as the number of coronavirus cases were increasing across the country, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. “The virus is...

India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI: The India Social and Culture Centre (ISC) has reopened its doors for the Indian community after remaining shut for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a media...

China uneasy with India emerging as an alternate Asian power NEW DELHI: As long as the Indian Army was at its peace-time locations due to the coronavirus, the Chinese were able to sneak into Indian territory at Pangong Tso lake...

US college communities become new Covid-19 hotspots: Report WASHINGTON: About 100 college communities in the US have witnessed a high rate of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks as students have returned for the fall semester, making the campuses...

China tests secret spacecraft amid crisis with India NEW DELHI: China claims to have successfully tested a secret “reusable” spacecraft amid crisis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India in Ladakh and confrontation with multiple nations...

Indian media also needs to go global: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that at a time when India’s voice and local products are going global, the country’s media industry also needs to go...

Trump calls NAFTA, China entry into WTO as ‘most disastrous deals in history’ WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his Democratic Counterpart supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) along with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA),...

Second batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for civil circulation being produced: Gamaleya MOSCOW: The second batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for civil circulation is already being produced by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the...

Facilitating return of 363 NORI visa holders, 37 Indians from Pakistan, says Indian High Commission ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan...

India’s COVID-19 cases per million population among lowest in world: Health Ministry NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world, said Union Health Ministry on...

IPL 13: 150-160 can be good score on UAE wickets, feels Mike Hesson DUBAI: Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), believes that spinners will have a big role in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and...

Rhea’s arrest by NCB is travesty of justice: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde MUMBAI: After actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said it...

Indian troops fired ‘warning shots’ at China’s border patrolling troops, claims China BEIJING: China Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops blatantly fired “warning shots” at its border patrolling troops who were there for consultation, following which the Chinese troops were...

India surpasses Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit nation by Covid-19 NEW DELHI: With a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit...

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccines In what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, UNICEF has announced that it will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines...

Don’t fall for ‘KBC lottery’ spam call! NEW DELHI: Fraudsters have been making phone calls to unsuspecting people to collect their personal details including bank account credentials to eventually dupe them of lakhs of rupees — by...

India sees new high of Covid-19 cures with over 70K recoveries NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive day, India has clocked recovery of more than 70,000 Covid-19 patients in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on...

Corona Cards – A fraud on customers Lucknow: After wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and drinking the staple ‘kadha’, a new anti-coronavirus item has arrived in the market and people are flocking to buy it. This is the...