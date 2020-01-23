Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Second Chinese city placed on lockdown over virus: official

Second Chinese city placed on lockdown over virus: official
January 23
16:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: A second central Chinese city is being put on lockdown to help control the spread of a virus epidemic that broke out in neighbouring Wuhan, authorities said Thursday.

The train station in Huanggang, which has a population of 7.5 million and is 70 kilometres (40 miles) from Wuhan, will be suspended until further notice from midnight — all vehicles will be checked, and bars and cinemas will be closed, said city authorities.

The railway station in a third nearby city, Ezhou, which has a population of over one million, will also close from tonight, though no other measures were announced. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Second Chinese city placed on lockdown over virus: official - https://t.co/KHJELj9853 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TqMbELwDvg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:52 am

Top #UN court says it can rule in Rohingya case - https://t.co/tIAkdiuZZW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/aaO28kipjv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:50 am

RT @PTI_News: No role for any third party in Kashmir issue. It has to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan and onus is on Islamabad to cre…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:49 am

U-19 WC: Confident India look to carry on ... - https://t.co/kCwkqXpAcK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/d3u94qh0Oo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 23, 2020, 10:47 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.