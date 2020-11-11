India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Secret to longer life — chillis in diet: AHA study

Secret to longer life — chillis in diet: AHA study
November 11
16:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Good news for the lovers of hot dishes! Adding chilli peppers in diet can contribute to a longer life, a new study by the American Heart Association (AHA) has found.

According to Fox News, the American Heart Association presented their first research report on Monday (local time) at a virtual conference, “Scientific Sessions 2020”, during which it shared the findings that the consumption of chilli could help people live longer.

Chillies are one of the most common ingredients used in cooking. The red chillies tend to have many regulating properties that give proof of their idealness among various spices. Despite the assemblage of hot flavour, aroma and taste that we get from chillies in our dishes, there are a lot of incredible health benefits too.

People could have longer life spans if they consume chilli pepper regularly as the fruit contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer and blood-glucose regulating properties. These factors play a role in reducing a person’s risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or cancer, according to the AHA.

More than 570,000 health records of people from the US, Italy, China and Iran were included in its study. The candidates who ate chilli peppers regularly had “a 26 per cent relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality; a 23 per cent relative reduction in cancer mortality; and a 25 per cent relative reduction in all-cause mortality”, according to a report by Fox News.

Although researchers have earlier determined the fact that people who consume chilli pepper have lower risks of dying from cardiovascular disease or cancer, it could not be determined unquestionably that it solely contributes to prolonging life.

“We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chilli pepper was associated with an overall risk reduction of CVD (Cardiovascular Disease) and cancer mortality. It highlights that dietary factors may play an important role in overall health. More research, especially evidence from randomised controlled studies, is needed to confirm these preliminary findings,” said the report’s senior author Dr Bo Xu to Fox News. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Quad needs to transform into an ... - https://t.co/afdhEj0MyJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #Australia #ChineseLair #HongKong #India #IndiaTaiwanTies #Japan #Myanmar #QUADAgainstChina #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:07 pm

    Is #Pakistan on the cusp of a revolution? - https://t.co/TqQzvIE89F Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:03 pm

    @ANI: Supreme Court orders Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused be released on interim bail. https://t.co/WveX5XglSl
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:51 am

    Secret to longer life ... - https://t.co/WGlxi4Ma5f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ScientificSessions2020 #AmericanHeartAssociation #BalancedDiet #BalancedDietWithChillis #BellPeppers #CHiiliesInIndia #ChiilisInDiet #ChiilisInFood #ChilliPeppers #CHillyBenefits
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.