Section of Jaipur’s City Palace goes on Airbnb

Section of Jaipur’s City Palace goes on Airbnb
November 18
15:10 2019
JAIPUR: A part of the 300-year-old City Palace of Jaipur, home to Jaipur’s royal family, has been listed as a bookable property on travel lodging platform Airbnb.
From November 23, the Gudliya Suite at the 1727-built City Palace can be booked by tourists on Airbnb, with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh – who is all of 21 years of age – becoming the first royal to offer a stay at his palace on the platform.

The move will support the rural women’s empowerment initiatives of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF), Airbnb said in a press statement.
It added that guests will be able to book and stay in the luxurious Gudliya Suite, located within one of the private sections of a royal palace that, until now, was used for the royals and their special guests. It includes its own lounge, kitchen, luxurious bathroom and a private, indoor swimming pool.

“I am thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendor of Rajasthan to life for travellers from around the world. My own travels with Airbnb have made me feel very welcome in new cities and cultures, and I am happy that the experience of quintessential Indian hospitality will be shared with others,” the statement quotes Padmanabh Singh as saying.
The suite is priced at $8,000 per night, Airbnb said. IANS

