So-Cal Indo-American Community celebrates Republic Day of India India Post News Service Cerritos, CA: The Indian American community in southern California planned and executed a grand celebration of “Vibrant India” on 22nd Jan 2022 to celebrate the Azadika...

Boost Your Health in the New Year: Four reasons to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign January is a month when Americans are making New Year’s resolutions that often include pledges to take steps for better health. The...

AAPI urges Indian Govt. to appoint Indian Preventive Task Force (IPTF) India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Healthcare industryin India and worldwide is rapidly changing, leading to many describing the healthcare environment as dynamic, complex, and highly uncertain inducing health care...

Bay Area talent Aditi Sri shines in Bakshi & GlamR collaboration India Post News Service The youth icon face of Indeep Bakshi & GlamR creative collaboration is our very own talented versatile young singing celeb of Bay Area – Aditi Sri....

Chicagoans pay tribute to late Pandit Birju Maharaj Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, and IL, I-RADHA – Indian Rhythms Arts & Dances Heritage Academy jointly organized a Shanti Path Puja for the Legendary...

Seeking Diwali holiday for Pennsylvania schools Harish Rao CHICAGO: Welcoming Spring-Ford Area School District (SFASD) in Pennsylvania for proposing holiday on Diwali in its 2022-23 calendar; Indians have urged all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools...

Non-stop South Indian music DJ nights from Inni India Post News Service Prasanna Inni, of Inni Entertainments has started a new trend of South Indian Dj nights. She organizes these events in the most happening clubs of Bay...

Local businesses receive pandemic assistance India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dozens of local South Side businesses are awarded over $2.4 million in funding from the Back to Business Program to help them recover from the...

California’s top Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan addresses most commonly asked questions about COVID-19 Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Vaccines are an important tool in mitigating the spread of Covid-19, said Dr. Erica Pan, California’s State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director of the Center...

From pandemic to endemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The average number of daily COVID-19 cases passed a record three million globally this week, while deaths surged for a second week in a...

Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources NEW DELHI: With the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 gathering pace, the Centre is likely to issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across the country. Sources have...

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 164.44 cr NEW DELHI: With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.44 crore, Union Health Ministry said on...

Google to invest USD 1 billion in partnership with Airtel to improve connectivity, 5G in India NEW DELHI: Google will invest USD 1 billion in partnership with Airtel to improve connectivity in India with a special focus on 5G and affordable smartphones, the two companies said...

First India-Central Asia Summit emphasizes on diversified global supply chain NEW DELHI: Leaders at the first India-Central Asia Summit emphasized on Thursday that the post-pandemic world requires diversified global supply chains that are based on trust, resilience and reliability. Noting...

Smriti Irani congratulates ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ co-star Mouni Roy on her wedding NEW DELHI: Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani extended heartfelt greetings to her ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ co-star Mouni Roy who tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar...

Kapil Sharma: Mumbai gives ‘scooterwalas’ like me an opportunity MUMBAI: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for his streaming debut on Netflix with the stand-up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, has shared some anecdotes...

Global Standoffs Last week, as Russia maintained a tough posture amid the standoff over its troop buildup near Ukraine’s border, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but...

Sikkim: Home to the Kanchenjunga Sikkim, located in the northeastern region is the smallest state in India. Travelling across this Himalayan state is particularly highlighted by the dramatic contouring of the scenery from thick woodlands...

India logs 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops to 15.88 pc NEW DELHI: India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped...