India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Seeking public holiday on Diwali in New Jersey 

Seeking public holiday on Diwali in New Jersey 
November 26
12:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neela Pandya

NEW JERSEY: Indian Americans across New Jersey have sought public holiday in the State on Diwali, one of their most popular festivals starting 2022. They contend that it was not fair with New Jersey, as most inthe community have to be at work on their most popular festival while there were public holidays on other religious days. 

The pitching for the holiday demand is led Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, who suggested that New Jersey Government needed to revisit its public holiday policies as the New Jersey demographics had changed making it a multicultural society and Hindu population keeps on growing. The New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy needs to seriously examine this issue of fairness. 

It is important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home/temple. Public holiday on Diwali would ensure that and it would be “a step in the positive direction”. New Jersey had 12 State Holidays in 2020; including Good Friday, Christmas Day, etc. 

 Zed noted that awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would strengthen cohesion and unity in the overall New Jersey citizenry and make them well-nurtured and enlightened citizens.  

 As an interfaith gesture, Rajan urged Roman Catholic Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph William Tobin and leaders of other religions/denominations active in New Jersey to come out in the support of Hindu brothers and sisters for Diwali holiday.  

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Seeking public holiday on Diwali in ... - https://t.co/CnpgCOWMAV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HolidayOnDiwali #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:25 am

    State Officials Announce ... - https://t.co/o02RwdtlKO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CaliforniaDepartmentOfPublicHealth #Community #COVID19Facts #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:21 am

    Asian American Advocacy Fund to ... - https://t.co/FMRqZyxaZc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #AsianAmericanAdvocacyFund #AsianAmericanVotes #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:19 am

    Alameda County ... - https://t.co/XgATlLtIuL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlamedaCountyHealthCareServicesAgency #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.