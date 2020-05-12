Something went wrong with the connection!

Self-reliance is the only way forward: PM Modi

May 12
20:47 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasized self-reliance and said that humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus. “The only way forward is self-reliance. India’s self-reliance addresses concerns about world’s happiness and peace”, PM Modi said during his address to the nation.

The Prime Minister said that even though the situation in the country is unprecedented, humanity will not accept defeat from the pandemic. “The humankind will not deter. We will have to further firm up our resolve, protect ourselves and march forward,” he added.

He said when the crisis began, the country did not manufacture a single PPE and only a few N95 masks were available. “Today two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily.”

The Prime Minister said during the challenging time, Indian medicines have come out as a ray of hope. “Due to this step, India is being praised across the world and the Indians feel proud. The world has started believing that India can perform much better.”

The country has the sources, ability and world’s best talent and can make the best products, he added. In India, there are over 70,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 people have succumbed to the viral disease. The PM expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones to the deadly virus.

