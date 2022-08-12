Semperoper Dresden urged to drop culturally insensitive ballet “La Bayadère”

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans here have pitched with Semperoper Dresden (Germany) to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for February 15—March 05, 2023 since it would trivialize Eastern religious and other traditions.

It is contended thatSemperoper Dresden, “one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world”, should not be promoting appropriation of traditions, elements and concepts of “others”; and ridiculing entire communities

Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduismobserved that this deeply problematic ballet was just a blatant belittling of a rich civilization and exhibited 19th-century orientalist attitudes. He also urged Semperoper Dresden to apologize for such an inappropriate selection.

It was highly irresponsible for Semperoper Dresden to choose such a ballet which had been blamed for patronizing flawed mishmash of orientalist stereotypes, dehumanizing cultural portrayal and misrepresentation, offensive and degrading elements, needless appropriation of cultural motifs, essentialism, shallow exoticism, caricaturing, etc. Semperoper Dresden could do better than this to serve its diverse stakeholders; he added.

It is urgedthat Free State of Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer to seriously look into this issue of cultural stereotyping by Semperoper Dresden.

Semperoper Dresden Artistic Director Peter Theiler and Managing Director Wolfgang Rothe to re-evaluate its systems and procedures and send its executives for cultural sensitivity training so that such inappropriate stuff did not slip through in the future.

Semperoper Dresden has announced showcasing “La Bayadère” (by Aaron S. Watkin), which it terms as “opulent oriental ballet”, in two acts on February 15, 17, 19, 21, 26 and March 05 in 2023. Ticket prices go up to €74.

