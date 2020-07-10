Sen Villivalam reiterates support for minimum wage increase

Ratha and Bahuda Yatra annual rituals performed at Fremont Hindu Temple India Post News Service FREMONT: Fremont Hindu Temple, the first abode of Lord Jagannath in Bay Area, California, USA, hosted the annual Ratha and Bahuda Yatra on Saturday, June 27 and...

FIA (NY NJ CT) appoints new Chairman- Ankur Vaidya India Post News Service The Federation of Indian Association of NY, NJ, CT (FIA-Tri-state), held its first internal meeting at its offices in Spotswood, N.J., since the COVID-19 pandemic, and...

Anheuser-Busch InBev pitched to change name of its “Brahma” beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans here strongly urged Leuven (Belgium) headquartered Anheuser-Busch InBev, “largest brewer in the world”, to change the name of its popular “Brahma” beer, calling it...

1st South Asian Drive-in facility at Falak Restaurant & Banquets Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Masood Ali and Mannan Khan recently opened a new restaurant & banquet facility in the heart of the Indo-Pak commune located in Lombard, a south-side suburb of...

Sacramento Indian-Americans pay tribute to Galwan Martyrs India Post News Service Over 150 Indian Americans located in the Greater Sacramento area of California State met online on Sunday, June 27th, and paid tributes to 20 Indian Army...

Police, Women’s Commission clear Scribe of sexual misconduct Our Staff Reporter The National Commission for Women in New Delhi has closed the sexual harassment case filed by an actress against senior Indian-American journalist, Dr. Prakash M Swamy on...

Raja Kumari unveils “Peace” – mantra of positivity, optimism & affirmations India Post News Service MUMBAI: Coming off the success of N.R.I., the trailblazing rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari unveiled last week “PEACE,” the brand new single from her forthcoming...

Stay Active & Creative during COVID with Virtual Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Rita Singh is an entrepreneur with her brand, SR that houses a variety of her companies that fall under the domains of IT consulting, real estate, and entertainment....

San Mateo County Leads State in Self-Response Rates Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service San Mateo County, located in the Bay Area on the San Francisco Peninsula between the cities of San Francisco and Palo Alto. San Mateo...

Vedic Mathematics: India’s gift to the world Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Vedic Mathematics, an ancient system of mathematics based on sixteen Sanskrit mathematical formulae/sutras from Atharva Veda, can be used to solve any mathematical problem whether it’s arithmetic,...

20 Senators for persecuted Hindus Sikhs in Afghanistan Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by 19 of his Senate colleagues in urging the Trump Administration to...

Indo American Press Club holds virtual induction ceremony India Post News Service NEW YORK: During a virtual ceremony live telecast on social media and viewed by many from around the world, Dr. Joseph M. Chalil assumed charge as...

Property Tax Bills Are in the Mail. Deadline October 1 to Pay Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Second Installment Cook County property tax bills will start to arrive in mailboxes but property owners have until October 1, 2020, to pay without any late...

Sen Villivalam reiterates support for minimum wage increase Himani Sanagaram CHICAGO: State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is hailing Illinois’ minimum wage increase, beginning July 1 as a welcome boon for working families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic....

The Indian Budget how it affects NRI Status Nita Dhruve The Indian Budget 2020-21 has been passed in the Parliament and it has become Finance Act, 2020. It has incorporated important amendments to determine the residential status of...

US judge sentences Indian on drug, money laundering charges NEW YORK: An Indian businessman extradited to the US from the Czech Republic has been convicted of conspiring to illegally import medicines into America and money laundering, according to the...

PETA to reinstall goat ad in empathy for frightened animals LUCKNOW: Leading animal advocacy organisation PETA has hit back after a billboard featuring a beautiful goat and reading, “I’m ME, Not Mutton. See the Individual. Go Vegan,” was taken down...

‘Empirical data suggests air travel safest mode of transport’ NEW DELHI: Empirical data has shown that air travel is the safest and fastest mode of transport, a senior official said on Wednesday. Participating in the PHD Chamber of Commerce...

TikTok pulled 16mn videos from Indian users in 2019’s 2nd half NEW DELHI: TikTok removed 16 million videos from Indian users in the last six months of 2019 for violating its content policies, the short video-sharing platform said in a transparency...