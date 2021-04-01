India Post News Paper

Senate Democrats support for Villivalam gun safety bill

Senate Democrats support for Villivalam gun safety bill
April 01
12:51 2021
A Q Siddiqui

CHICAGO: Twenty-four Illinois Senate Democrats signed on to State Senator Ram Villivalam’s (D-Chicago) legislation to block the illegal ownership of firearms last week following a series of shootings across the country.

 “We must take bold action now to protect our communities,” Villivalam said. “Reasonable gun safety measures that a majority of Americans support, like background checks, must be a part of the process to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

The legislation would require background checks for all gun sales, collect fingerprints from FOID card applicants, would enable the Illinois State Police to reduce illegal gun purchases and the state dedicate mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence.

The surge in support for the bill comes after four major incidents of gun violence across the country in the last week: a racially motivated attack in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16, a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois on March 23, and a series of shootings in Chicago, Illinois on March 24.

The legislation, Senate Bill 568, is assigned to the Senate Executive Committee.

