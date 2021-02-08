India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarakhand flood: Bhutan PM

Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarakhand flood: Bhutan PM
February 08
10:47 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THIMPHU: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding.

“Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India,” the Bhutan PM tweeted.

The statement comes after a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

It also washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

“No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.

As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst, said Chamoli Police on Monday. Aside from the Bhutan Prime Minister, various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed condolences over the natural disaster. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    End agitation, hold talks: Modi to farmers - https://t.co/Lm4arLrevR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:37 am

    Biden cancels Trump's nomination of ... - https://t.co/qfgaAesdYm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianAmericanVijayShanker
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:24 am

    Centre complicating issue, says Rakesh ... - https://t.co/f2OLdsZXyH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:22 am

    Beware of 'Foreign Destructive ... - https://t.co/gGQJV0wrEA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #ForeignDestructiveIdeology #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 8:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.