Senior Citizens Dallas Gurukul celebrates Diwali
DALLAS: A Diwali party cum picnic was organized by Gujarati Senior Citizens Dallas Gurukul at Breckenridge Park, Richardson TX, on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 3 to 6 pm in the presence of 130 senior members.
After the afternoon tea and snacks in a pleasant atmosphere, Vinubhai Patel welcomed the guests who had joined this social organization and thanked the senior members for joining the party. Dhirubhai Sojitra and Samataben Sojitra, the main sponsors of Diwali party were welcomed with flowers and were wished a healthy life.
Rajendra Bhai & Hansaben Pawasia and Kiritbhai & Jyotiben Patel as well as Kanulal Patel entertained with melodious and popular songs. Senior Citizen Dallas Gurukul member Romaben Pithdiya took care of Antakshari and senior members enjoyed with and merriment. All the members participated in Antakshari. Member AshokbhaiRupani enchanted everyone by singing Gujarati folk songs in his melodious voice.
With the aim of making Senior Citizen Dallas Gurukul a delicious evening a grand dinner party followed and, everyone was happy. To make this Diwali party a success, Sudhaben Bhatt, Ravjibhai Patel, VinubhaiPatel, Ashokbhai. VitthalbhaiBalar, Mansukhbhai Pansuria and all volunteers worked hard. Sudhaben Bhatt thanked Swami Narayan Gurukul Plano and the kitchen staff of Gurukul for their help.
