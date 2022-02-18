India Post News Paper

Senior Friendship Group celebrates Valentine’s Day with vigor

February 18
16:26 2022
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Senior Friendship Group Chicago celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 132022, at Honest Restaurant in Niles, a Chicago suburb. The program started with President Harshad Parekh welcoming everybody.

He also briefed everyone about the group’s past and future activities. He introduces Pinky Thakkar Chairwoman and founder of Senior Friendship Group Chicago.

Seniors Leaders

Seniors Leaders

The Group member Smita Parekh sang some melodious chants and created a beautiful devotional atmosphere. Everyone looked beautiful dressed ok the colors of love pink and red.

Members celebrating their birthday in January and February were congratulated on their special days.

Some members were also presented with awards for their excellent community service and leadership qualities. Award winning members included Ashwin Majumdar, Suresh Amin, HaribhaiLilabem Thakkar, Pinky Thakkar, Aruna Patel and Dilip Patel. Awards were presented by Arvind Patel.

“On this Valentine’s Day, I want to express my love and affection for my caring family and friends. I want to tell my husband Dinesh Thakkar how fortunate I am to have him in my life as my best friend and a wonderful life partner. I want to thank him for the love and support, and I look forward to celebrating our bond together for years and years to come. Happy Valentine’s Day”! said Pinky Thakkar.

