Senior Indian citizens’ body organizes picnic

August 08
13:39 2019
JAYANTI OJHA

CHICAGO: Bharatiya Senior Citizens (BSC) organized their annual picnic at Turner Park in Roselle, a northside suburb of Chicago, July 27 with over 900 members and their families besides invited guests participating.

L to R BSC Vice President Parsotam Pandya, Madhubhai Patel, Roselle township Mayor Andy Magl Trustee Nimish Jani, Hanover Park village President Rodney Craig, Vandna Jhingan, Secretary Rakshika Anjaria

BSC Vice President Parsotambhai Pandya was in charge in the absence of President Haribhai Patel. The picnic started with morning breakfast.
DJ Music was provided by Rameshbhai Rupani and Bharat Gandhi, who sang Bollywood songs.

The lunch was a delicious affair with the inclusion of a number of new dishes.

The BSC management organized games for kids like musical chair and bingo.

Among those participated were Schaumburg Township Trustee NimishJani, Schaumburg Village President Tom Dailly, Hanover Park Village President Rodney Craig, and Mayor of Roselle Andy Maglio. were present extending their moral support. They were introduced to the BSC board members by Pandya.

At the conclusion of the day-long event, BSC Secretary Rakshika Anjaria and Kalyani Patel announced the winners of the bingo and musical chair contests. The single line bingo winners were Hashmukh Kothari, Bina Patel, Mayur Shah, Hina Parikh, Shilpa Desai, Kalpana Shah, Nayana Modi, Nirmla Patel, Trupi Kadakia, Bharti Desai and Champak Patel. The full house bingo winners were Shardaben Pagdal, Hemaben Shah and NiluTalati. The musical chair winners were Keval Patel and Puja Parmar.

Pandya thanked the heads of other senior groups like Indian Senior of Chicago, United Senior Pariwar President Ramanbhai Patel, Secretary Rameshbhai Chokshi, and Silver Senior members Shirish Patel and Ashok Potdar.

