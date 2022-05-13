India Post News Paper

Senior Opposition leader told me becoming PM twice is enough, reveals PM Modi

May 13
14:16 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled an opposition leader’s observation which stated that becoming PM twice was enough accomplishment while asserting that he has no intention of slowing down.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the Utkarsh Samaroh in Gujarat’s Bharuch.
“One day, a senior leader met me. He regularly opposes us politically, but I respect him. He was not happy over some issues, so he had come to meet me. He said the country has made you Prime Minister twice, so what more do you want now. He was of the opinion that if one becomes PM twice then he has achieved everything,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further said that his dream is saturation and 100 per cent coverage of welfare schemes.

“They don’t know Modi is made up of a different soil. The land of Gujarat has made him. That’s why I do not believe in taking it easy, like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100 per cent coverage of the welfare schemes,” he added.

His remarks came a month after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met the Prime Minister in Delhi and raised the issue of the central agencies’ action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

PM Modi, who was earlier Chief Minister of Gujarat, also referred to the BJP-led government at the Centre completing eight years in office later this month.

“Since you sent me to Delhi from Gujarat to serve the country, it will be eight years. These eight years have been devoted to seva, garib kalyan, sushasan (service, good governance, welfare of poor),” he said. (ANI)

