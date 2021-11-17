Senior Sheth’s fitness journey

Democracy natural tendency of India: Modi SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India. Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding...

The Best Sports Betting Sites: 7 Tips on Choosing the Best One for You We all want to make the best decisions when it comes to our finances. That is why so many people are looking for a sports betting site that will suit...

TV debates causing more air pollution than anything else: SC NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that TV debates are causing more air pollution than anything else and everybody has their own agenda while hearing cases relating to...

Afghanistan asks US Congress to release funds amid financial crisis KABUL: Afghanistan has asked the United States Congress for the release of Afghanistan’s central bank assets frozen by the US government, as the Taliban-led country witnessing a financial crisis, according...

Jaishankar discusses resumption of travel, developments in Afghanistan with Saudi Arabian counterpart NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the resumption of travel and developments in Afghanistan....

Australian PM announces new Consulate General in Bengaluru SYDNEY: Terming Bengaluru as the world’s fastest-growing technology hub, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced a new Consulate General in the capital city of the Indian state of...

Indian Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor NEW DELHI: A jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan on Wednesday to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor that reopened today. “Indian...

Delhi govt employees to work from home till Nov 21 NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced emergency measures to reduce pollution and said that there will be 100 per cent work from home (WFH) for the...

Technical and Start-Up Business conference by American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin(AAEIO) will be hosting a Technical and Start-up Business conference in April 2022 to help new companies to do networking, mentoring,...

Annakut–Tulsi Vivah at Grayslake Hindu Temple Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Govardhana-pūjā, also known as Annakut or Annakoot (mountain of food)on Sunday, November 7, 2021 and Tulsi Vivah (TulasiKaḷyāṇaṁ) on Sunday,...

Boston UIANE Celebrate Diwali with Colorful Lightings GEETHA Patil BOSTON: The United India Association of New England Inc. (UIANE) started its celebrations of Diwali, the festival of lights by lighting the Boston City Hall with saffron/orange lights...

Senior Sheth’s fitness journey India Post News Service Dilesh Sheth is a 57-year-old Senior Vice President of a private civil engineering consulting company in Riverside, CA. He started this journey of becoming fit to...

Gandhi Samaj of Chicago hosts Diwali event Babu Tongawalla CHICAGO: The Gandhi Samaj of Chicago Illinois recently celebrated Diwali by throwing a grand gala at the Ashton Place Banquets, attended and represented by individuals from various walks...

25-years ill treatment of Hindu & Muslim students at Harvard India Post News Service CHICAGO: Well-groomed members of communities are shocked at what Editorial Board of Harvard Crimson (student daily of Harvard University) revealed: “Harvard students of Muslim and Hindu...

Grand celebration of Diwali and birthdays by Indian Seniors of Chicago Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Indian Seniors of Chicago hosted a grand celebration of Diwali along with birthday celebrations of seniors on Saturday November 13, 2021 at the Manavaseva Mandir in...

ISW hosts Diwali Party in Worcester, New England Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: The India Society of Worcester (ISW) from the New England region hosted their third annual celebration of Diwali on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The event is...

Ill State Secretary Jesse White hosts Diwali Reception India Post News Service CHICAGO: Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State hosted a grand Diwali Reception under the aegis of National Council of Asian Indian Associations [NCAIA] at Atrium of...

Etsy removes Goddess Kali Cereal T-shirt India Post News Service NEW YORK: The Brooklyn (NY) headquartered e-commerce company Etsy, Inc. removed Goddess Kali Cereal T-shirt, displaying image of Kali seemingly promoting a cereal of blood fortified...

Maria Pappas Hosts Diwali party 1st time ever Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Maria Pappas Cook County treasurer hosted Diwali at the treasurer office for the 1st time in the history of Illinois State on November 5 2021 along with...