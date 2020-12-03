India Post News Paper

Seniors celebrate virtually Diwali, New Year and Annakut

Seniors celebrate virtually Diwali, New Year and Annakut
December 03
15:46 2020
Consul P K Mishra

Consul P K Mishra

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: United Senior Pariwar, Chicago, virtually, Celebrated Diwali, NutanVarshbhinandan, Bhai Bij and Annakut festivals 21-22 November with close to 200 participants, including community leaders, representatives from other organizations like; Indian Seniors of Chicago, Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago, Silver Seniors Group, Dr. Bharat Barai and Consul Pramod Kumar Mishra, joining the event

Ramesh Chokshi, Secretary, welcomed all members, Consul, Shri Pramod Kumar Mishra, Dr. Bharat Barai and all invited Guests of Honor, offering his good wishes to everybody for Diwali and New Vikram Sawant 2077. 

President Ramanbhai Patel also welcomed the Chief Guest, Invited Guests of honor namely, Hirabhai Patel, Shirish Patel, Anil Shah, Om Prakash Kamaria, Chirag Shah and Mrs. Chintanben Mehta extending his good wishes to all members and volunteers.

President, Shri RamanbhaiPatel announced, “Executive Committee members and the Board of Trustees of United Senior Pariwar have electedRohitbhai Joshi as a Vice President of USP. This post was vacant due to death of past VP Chhitubhai Patel.”

Shree PradumanPathak, one of the members, philosophically and historically related stories touting upon the festivals of Diwali and Annakutand Govardhan puja festivals

Newly Elect Vice President Rohit Joshi

Newly Elect Vice President Rohit Joshi

The Diwali and Govardhan Puja were, virtually performed by Secretary, Ramesh Chokshi and his wife Mrs. Jyotsna Chokshi in their house. The Puja was also virtually guided by our Acharya Rohit Joshi Ji. Everybody was impressed the chanting of mantras and guidance provided by our Acharya Joshi Ji.

SecretaryChokshi introduced Consul Pamod Kumar Mishra Ji and dwelt briefly on a journey of Mishra’s assignments for the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs.Mishra addressed the gathering and offered his best wishes to United Senior Pariwar and all.

He also talked about the significance of these festivals, Diwali, and Annakut. He assured that the office of Consulate General of India, Chicago, is always ready to help community whenever they need. He also recognized the participations of United Senior Pariwar organization in many events organized by the C. G. office.

Shree Kiritbhai Pandya, Treasurer, introduce Dr. Bharat Barai (Board of Trustee) who in his speech greeted every one for Diwali and coming New Year. He talked about Covid-19 and explained important precautionary measures. He also urged to face and bear with this pandemic. He thinks the vaccine for this pandemic will become availableby mid-Decemberurging everyone to use Mask, Sanitizer, Social Distancing of 6 feet until Vaccine availability.    

Dr Bharat Baarai

Dr Bharat Baarai

The musical evening had well known singers Jitendra Bulsara, Smt. Rama Raghuraman, and Mihirbhai Acharya. Some of our members like, AshokPotdar, Mrs. Bhadrda Shah and Mrs. Ranjan Dave also joined with these professional singers.  Every one enjoyed this fantastic performances up to 11 PM.Kanubhai Patel, Joint Secretary, gave a vote of thanks to all singers, Members and invited Guests. 

