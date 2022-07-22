Seniors raise funds for hospital ward at ‘Lallu bhaiSheth Arogya Mandir’ Savarkundla
Jayanti Oza
CHICAGO: Bharatiya Senior Citizens of Chicago, a non-profit organization aided a project in Village ‘Savarkundla’ in Saurashtra (India)
The project involves free medical services for all classes of people through ‘LallubhaiSheth Arogya Mandir’. Seniors raised Rs 32 Lakhs from BSC executive members and general members to build a ward for the general public of ‘Savarkundla ‘village and surrounding areas.
The Program was organized on July 9, 2022, at the ‘Rana Regan Center’ in Carol Stream, a Chicago north side suburb, with Dr. Jadish Trivedi rendering mimicry jokes for nearly three hours Jagdish Trivedi has been popular for many years and needs no income for him but using the money towards needy peoples for Health and education.
All funds would be channelized to the hospital through Dr. Jagdish Trivedi’s directions and instructions. The president and other executive members are to donate from their own funds Rs. 4-lakhs in this ‘Seva Yagna’. At the end of the program, President Haribhai Patel thanked all executive members and all supporters adding, “I promised you all money will go towards Hospital setting up new wards and BSC name will remain at the hospital.”
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment