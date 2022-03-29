India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sensex climbs 164 points as crude oil prices drop

Sensex climbs 164 points as crude oil prices drop
March 29
12:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 164 points on Tuesday, as a nearly 8 per cent drop in Brent Crude oil prices boosted investors’ sentiments.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,742.30 points at 11.42 am, which is 148.81 points or 0.26 per cent higher than its previous day’s close at 57,593.49 points.
Earlier, the Sensex started the day on a positive note at 57,814.76 points and surged to a high of 57,934.15 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive day. The index had gained 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,261.80 points, which is 39.80 points or 0.23 per cent higher than its previous day’s close at 17,222 points. The Nifty had gained 69.00 points or 0.4 per cent on Monday.

Bharti Airtel surged 3.57 per cent to Rs 759.50. UltraTech Cement rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 6499.85. HDFC surged 1.71 per cent to Rs 2306.60. Sun Pharma was trading 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 914.50.

Nine of the 30 Sensex scrips were trading in the red. ITC fell 1.13 per cent to Rs 254.30. IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Bombay Stock ExchangeBSEEconomyequityNiftySavings PlanSensexSensex TodayStock market IndiaStock Market SharingStock Market UpdatesTechbizTrading Sensex
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.