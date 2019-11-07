Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sensex jumps 184 points to hit fresh record high; Nifty reclaims 12k-mark

Sensex jumps 184 points to hit fresh record high; Nifty reclaims 12k-mark
November 07
16:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184 points to scale a fresh closing peak of 40,654 Thursday, tracking gains in metal, energy and banking stocks as positive domestic and global cues enthused investors. After hitting a record intra-day high of 40,688.27, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,653.74. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys advancing up to 3.02 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, HUL, ONGC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T and NTPC fell up to 3.27 per cent.

In order to boost growth by steering consumption in real estate, the government Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects.

The fresh booster is likely to have a positive impact on related industries as well, experts said, adding that strong corporate earnings and sustained foreign fund inflow have also kept domestic market sentiment upbeat. Further, global markets turned positive after the Chinese commerce ministry said that China and the US have agreed on a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, as negotiators try to craft a trade deal.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the positive terrain following the news. Exchanges in Europe too were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 5 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning - https://t.co/ArVQ6jGMok Get your news featured us… https://t.co/MJxxZnlAGs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:19 am

India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by Indian pilgrims - https://t.co/xjLo7vhLWr Get your news feature… https://t.co/kiws4Uuftn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:13 am

#Sensex jumps 184 points to hit fresh record high; #Nifty reclaims 12k-mark - https://t.co/tSShI8p3YT Get your new… https://t.co/8jwTzO38GA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:11 am

#China says agreed with US to remove tariffs if trade deal progresses - https://t.co/gRKHfeMTMF Get your news feat… https://t.co/jonJbdau53
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:09 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.