Sensex jumps 500 points, trades over 32,000-mark

May 11
15:39 2020
MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex increasing over 500 points, to trade over the psychological 32,000-mark. The surge in the domestic market was in line with the Asian indices. Market sentiments have been boosted on hopes of reopening of the global economies.

At 10.09 am, Sensex was trading at 32,155.16, higher by 512.46 points or 1.62 per cent from the previous close of 31,642.70. It had opened at 32,030.34 and so far touched a high of 32,301.58 and low of 31,960.82 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,400.65, higher by 149.15 points or 1.61 per cent from the previous close.

