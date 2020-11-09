India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
November 09
13:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices hit all-time high levels on Monday morning tracking positive global cues as Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, has defeated incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections. Sensex has touched an all-time high of 42,566.34 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touched its fresh high of 12,451.80 points.

At around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 42,512.25, higher by 619.19 points or 1.48 per cent from its previous close of 41,893.06. It opened at 42,273.97 and has so far recorded an intra-day low of 42,273.97.

The Nifty50 was trading at 12,433.15, higher by 169.60 points or 1.38 per cent from its previous close. The healthy buying across sectors was led by banking and finance stocks.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “The trend of the Nifty continues to remain strong with a fierce upside momentum. After crossing the hurdle of 11,900, there has been no looking back. “A strong support lies at 12,100 and if the Nifty crosses 12,500 which is the weekly resistance level, we can expect it to climb towards 12,650.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    No relief for Arnab Goswami, Bombay HC ... - https://t.co/8FsUecCHyE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabGoswamiRepublic #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #BollywoodStrikesBack #ChiefJusticeSABobde #India #JusticeForArnab #MaharashtraAssembly
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 10:47 am

    India adds over 45k new Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/jTBeHPjJpo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:44 am

    Sensex, Nifty hit record highs - https://t.co/idMBOqZATD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:41 am

    Indian-Americans see ... - https://t.co/P4YMMTRVr6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanOrganization #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.