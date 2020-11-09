No relief for Arnab Goswami, Bombay HC directs him to approach lower court for bail MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 suicide case and directed him to approach...

India adds over 45k new Covid-19 cases, 490 deaths NEW DELHI: With 45,903 new coronavirus infections and 490 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 85,53,657 and 1,26,611, respectively, on...

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices hit all-time high levels on Monday morning tracking positive global cues as Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, has defeated incumbent US President Donald Trump in...

Indian-Americans see Harris election as proof of land of opportunity NEW YORK: Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of Kamala Harris as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the dream of America...

Delhi seeing 3rd corona wave; cases will drop soon: Health Minister NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the national capital is currently passing through a “third wave” of...

1,494 Indians among top 2% scientists in world: Stanford GUWAHATI: Twenty-two faculty members and researchers of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) and seven faculty members of Tezpur University are among 1,494 Indian scientists who featured in a list...

Biden’s Covid adviser Murthy’s family hails from Karnataka village BENGALURU: The election of Joe Biden as the US President-elect has delighted the folks of Hallagere, a nondescript village in Karnataka’s Mandya district, as his key Covid-19 adviser Vivek Murthy’s...

Tejashwi may dislodge Nitish with thumping win: Predict some exit polls NEW DELHI: Some exit polls on Saturday predicted a thumping victory for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and the Left parties, dislodging the Nitish Kumar-led...

Sangay congratulates Biden, seeks renewed policy on Tibet DHARAMSHALA: Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying he looks forward to a renewed...

Uncle Balachandran happy over Kamala Harris’ victory NEW DELHI: Kamala Harris thanked her supporters wholeheartedly when she was elected as the Vice President of the US. At the same time, Harris is still associated with her relatives...

Americans opt for change In a fiercely contested election in the US, Democrat nominee Joe Biden came home safe confirming an earlier reading that given the fact of the campaigns this time having focused...

Global COVID-19 caseload breaches 50 million mark BALTIMORE: The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 50 million cases mark, according to the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday (local time). The exact number of COVID-19...

China exhibits caution at US election result HONG KONG: Arguably the world’s most important bilateral relationship is between the USA and China. With president-elect Joe Biden to replace Donald Trump in the White House, what are the...

During COVID-19 stress, alcohol consumption is the common coping response: Study MASSACHUSETTS: Alcohol consumption has become a common coping response to reduce stress amid the pandemic, according to the experts. The article was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine....

Marg ERP and Paytm partners to resolve MSMEs payment issue digitally NEW DELHI: One of the biggest enterprise solutions providers in India, Marg ERP, with over 50 per cent market share in Pharma and FMCG sector nationally, has come together with...

IPL 13: Shame to not make the finals, but guys can be proud of their effort: Williamson ABU DHABI: After suffering a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson said that the side would have...

IPL 13: Look forward to an electrifying final between DC-MI, says Raina NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday said that he is looking forward to an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Raina’s...

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of sports-drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’ MUMBAI: All geared up to start the race in a track and field, actor Taapsee Pannu who is shooting for her upcoming sports-drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shared an intriguing glimpse from...

India-US economic ties set to reach new heights, Biden-Modi will lead world in critical issues: ASSOCHAM NEW DELHI: India Inc is looking forward to building stronger economic ties with the US under President-elect Joe Biden, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) said...