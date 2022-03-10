India Post News Paper

Sensex surges 1333 points as ruling BJP races ahead in 4 out of 5 state assembly elections

March 10
11:27 2022
MUMBAI: The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1333 points on Thursday as early trends showed BJP leading in four out of five state assembly elections.

The expectations of a positive outcome from Russia-Ukraine talks have also boosted the market sentiments.
The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange started the day with a handsome gain at 56,242.47 points against its previous day’s close at 54,647.33 points.

At 11.08 am, the Sensex was trading 1333.42 points or 2.44 per cent higher at 55,980.75 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 385.20 points or 2.36 per cent higher at 16,730.55 points.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. Axis Bank surged 6.25 per cent to Rs 716.45. IndusInd Bank surged 5.11 per cent to Rs 920.20. ICICI Bank surged 4.62 per cent to Rs 698.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India was trading 4.45 per cent higher at Rs 472. The Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 2393.25.

Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Tech Mahindra slipped 0.67 per cent to Rs 1494.15. HCL Technologies fell 0.33 per cent to Rs 1178.50. (ANI)

