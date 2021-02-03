India Post News Paper

Sensex surges 600 points to claim new highs
February 03
14:36 2021
MUMBAI: The euphoric post-budget rally continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday as the BSE Sensex surged over 600 points to trade above the 50,400 level. It has touched an all-time high of 50,432.28 points.

Around 12.55 p.m., Sensex was trading at 50,416.62, higher by 618.90 points or 1.24 per cent from its previous close of 49,797.72. It opened at 50,231.06 and has touched an intra-day low of 49,515.88 points. The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange too is well on its course to touch 15,000 and recorded a new high of 14,845.45 points on Wednesday.

Around 12.55 p.m., it was trading at 14,838.20, higher by 190.35 points or 1.3 per cent from its previous close. Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, IT and auto stocks among others. IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Sun Pharmaceutical were the top gainers on the Sensex so far, while Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Ultratech Cement were the major losers.

