Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sensex tanks 2400 points, RIL logs worst fall in 10 years

Sensex tanks 2400 points, RIL logs worst fall in 10 years
March 09
16:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The mayhem in domestic stock markets deepened with the BSE Sensex falling over 2,400 points and the Nifty50 trading below 10,400 points.

The plunge in the domestic indices was in line with the global markets on persistent fears of economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Stocks of Reliance Industries registered the biggest fall in over 10 years as it fell to Rs 1,094.95 per share. At 1.34 p.m., it was trading at Rs 1,100, lower by Rs 170.05 or 13.39 per cent from its previous close. The stock fell most since October 2008.

The benchmark index of BSE Sensex was trading at 35,232.67 points, lower by 2,343.95 points or 6.24 per cent from the previous close of 37,576.62 points.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 36,950.20 and has so far touched a low of 35,109.18.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,314.25 points, lower by 675.20 points or 6.14 per cent from the previous close.

It was a sell-off across sectors, led by financial, metal, energy and IT stocks – weighed on the markets.

Further, crude oil prices also slumped around 30 per cent on Monday as Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OEPC) failed to agree on an output cut deal, eventually causing Saudi Arabia to cut its prices as it is likely to increase its production. Saudi Arabia’s stance has already raised concerns of an all-out price war.

Brent crude futures are currently trading around $34 per barrel.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April, and the nation is reportedly preparing to increase its production above the 10 million barrel per day mark, according to reports.

As per analysts, the oil market witnessed the worst price fall on Monday since the 1991 Gulf War. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Anti-India US diplomat Raphel, convicted felon Fai back in business - https://t.co/1q0CkXDQfk Get your news featur… https://t.co/LIw35G5kOx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:24 am

COVID-19 count reaches 43 in India - https://t.co/FfQwCfV7i8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVID19CountReaches43InIndia
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:20 am

PM tweets on Padma quiz, winner to witness awards ceremony - https://t.co/Cjn7Wkjr6g Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UbMt7V3Na3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:18 am

Hockey India now a World Masters Hockey member - https://t.co/Hxo7yIoDvQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5rIlL5HlRD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.