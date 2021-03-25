Biden wants immigration reform to speed up green cards for Indians NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden wants Congress to act on an immigration reform that it would allow Indian doctors and other professionals to expeditiously get their green cards, according...

Senate confirms Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General NEW YORK: The US Senate has confirmed Vivek Murthy as the surgeon general, the second time he will be holding the position. On Tuesday, he became the first Indian American...

Don’t incite anarchy over Modi’s visit, warns B’desh Minister DHAKA: Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that “vested interests” are hatching a conspiracy to disturb Indian Prime Minister Narendra...

Ultimate betrayal: Kamal Haasan on India not voting against SL CHENNAI: Superstar turned politician and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) Kamal Haasan on Thursday said India not voting in the resolution against Sri Lanka at the 46th General Council of...

Sensex tumbles 900 points, gives up 49K-mark MUMBAI: The Indian stock market continued its free fall on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling as much as 944 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,236.35. The resurgence in...

SC slams Army for ‘indirect discrimination’ of women officers NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said “the structures of our society has been created by males for males”, and “equality will be farce” if change does not occur...

Shades of Holi in Rhode Island Geetha Patil NEW YORK: India Association of Rhode Island (IARI) celebrated live SHADES OF HOLI – An Arts Festival 2021 that showcased the talents of diverse cultural artists on the...

Shivinderjit Singh appointed New Yorba Linda Planning Commissioner; Commended for services as Traffic Commissioner India Post News Service The City of Yorba Linda City Council announced the appointment of New Planning Commissioner, Shivinderjit Singh, during the City Council special meeting held on February 17,...

IL Asian American Legislative Caucus against hate crime Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Illinois Asian American Legislative Caucus is deeply saddened by the recent shooting of eight people, of which were six Asian American women, at a Georgia-based massage...

CDC updates strategy for K-12 Schools, Reflects new evidence on Physical Distance in classrooms India Post News Service The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating K–12 school guidance to reflect the latest science on physical distance between students in classrooms. CDC...

City of Fremont Police Chief to Retire After 25+ Years of Service India Post News Service Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen announced she will retire from the City of Fremont in the fall of 2021. City Manager Mark Danaj will promote Captain...

46 COVID-19 Deaths in NY State; Positivity Rate 4.18% NYS: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as quickly as possible, but...

Mom-and-pop landlords struggle to stay afloat Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Landlords, challenged by a national eviction moratorium and a decrease in their rental income, are working under a growing financial burden. But there is...

Mutant variants vs. Vaccines – which will prevail in the pandemic race? Vidya Sethuraman India post News Service B117 was first identified in the United Kingdom in October 2020 and quickly became dominant in other parts of the World. B117 infections had...

U.S. Department of Transportation launches “Mask Up” campaign The ready-to-use toolkit helps transportation operators educate the public about the Federal requirement to wear a mask while traveling and at transportation hubs India Post News Service WASHINGTON: The U.S....

USDA increases SNAP benefits up to $100 per household; Funding from American Rescue Plan India Post News Service WASHINGTON: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 2021, providing an estimated $3.5...

Kris Jenner shares she reaches out to daughter Kim when stuck in crisis WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kris Jenner, on Tuesday revealed her bond with daughter Kim Kardashian and shared that she dials up the SKIM mogul whenever she gets stuck in...

Prince William, willing to embrace his destiny as future king, says royal expert WASHINGTON: A royal expert has revealed that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry has apparently taken umbrage with how his brother Prince Harry described their life inside the royal family...

UNHRC session: US co-sponsors resolution led by EU over human rights concerns in Myanmar GENEVA: The United States on Wednesday (local time) co-sponsored a resolution led by the European Union (EU) that highlighted ongoing human rights concerns, including for Rohingya and recalled developments since...