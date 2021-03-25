India Post News Paper

Sensex tumbles 900 points, gives up 49K-mark

March 25
15:14 2021
MUMBAI: The Indian stock market continued its free fall on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling as much as 944 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,236.35. The resurgence in Covid-19 cases both globally and in India weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

Further, decline in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys pulled the indices lower. Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, finance, auto and telecom stocks. Around 1.20 p.m., Sensex was trading at 48,370.53, lower by 809.78 points or 1.65 per cent from its previous close of 49,180.31. It opened at 49,201.98 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 49,247.95 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,294.55, lower by 254.85 points or 1.75 per cent from its previous close

