Sensex up 1,200 points after Monday carnage

March 24
12:30 2020
MUMBAI: A day after the Indian stock market logged the biggest ever single day fall, the indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex rising over 1,200 points. At 9.22 a.m., it was trading at 27,255.69, higher by 1,274.45 or 4.91 per cent from the previous close of 25,981.24 points

It had opened at 27,056.23 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 27,462.87 and a low of 26,889.65. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 7,979, higher by 368.75 points or 4.85 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, FMCG and energy stocks. On Monday, Sensex witnessed the biggest ever single day fall as it ended over 3,900 points lower than its previous close on the coronavirus crisis

