Sensex up 1,300 points on positive global cues

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex surging over 1,300 points in early trade. The gains on the Indian stock markets were in line with the Asian indices which rose on signs that the rate of coronavirus-related deaths globally is dropping.

Around 9.21 a.m., Sensex surged 1,372 points to touch an intra-day high of 28,963.25. At 9.34 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 28,699.02, higher by 1,108.07 or 4.02 percent from the previous close of 27,590.95.

It had opened at 28,898.36 and touched a low 28,602.31 so far. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange were trading at 8,384.15, higher by 300.35 points or 3.72 percent from its previous close.

