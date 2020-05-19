Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sensex up 500 points on positive global cues

May 19
2020
MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points. The rise in the domestic market was in line with the gains in the global markets.

Around 9.55 am, Sensex was trading at 30,536.97, higher by 507.99 or 1.69 per cent from the previous close of 30,028.98 points. It had opened at 30,450.74 and touched an intra-day high of 30,554.18 and a low of 30,187.77 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 8,949.85, higher by 126.60 points or 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

