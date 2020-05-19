Sensex up 500 points on positive global cues MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points. The rise in the domestic market was in line with...

Time wasted in US’ response against pandemic: Biden WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that time had been wasted in Washington’s response against the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a virtual event on Monday, Biden said the scale...

3 more US states take steps to reopen WASHINGTON: Three more US states of Michigan, Massachusetts and Minnesota that have been cautious about ending lockdowns, began a gradual easing of stay-at-home measures implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic....

BJP terms KCR’s attack on stimulus package ‘highly objectionable’ HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has termed as “highly objectionable” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s attack on the stimulus package announced by the Centre. “BJP understands the frustration of...

Congress minister supports PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign JAIPUR: At a time when the Congress leaders are busy making scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his recent announcement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, Vishwendra Singh, Rajasthan state...

Evacuation flight from Dubai lands at Mangaluru MANGALURU: An Air India Express evacuation flight from Dubai landed safely in this port city with 178 returnees, an official said on Monday. “The IX 0814 Boeing 737-8HG from Dubai landed...

Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of politicising over migrants NEW DELHI: After giving list of buses to be plied for the migrant’s laborers Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shot a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Kumar Awasthi...

Disney’s streaming chief appointed as TikTok CEO SAN FRANSISCO: Long-time Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer is going to be the CEO of short-video making platform TikTok and chief operating officer of ByteDance which is the owner...

After Zomato, Swiggy sacks 1,100 workers as Covid-19 shuts Cloud kitchens NEW DELHI: Joining arch-rival Zomato, food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced to lay off 1,100 employees, nearly 14 per cent of its workforce, spanning across grades and functions in...

I hope some sort of training plan comes up: Vinesh Phogat NEW DELHI: Opening of stadiums and sports complexes for athletes was among the latest guidelines issued by the government on Sunday while announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown that...

Bengal evacuates people in coastal areas as Amphan intensifies KOLKATA: As cyclone Amphan intensified into a super-cyclonic storm, the West Bengal government on Tuesday started evacuating people from the coastal belts in view of the strong winds and heavy...

Trump taking HCQ as COVID-19 preventive despite US controversy NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a preventive for COVID-19 and dismissed controversies in the US around its use saying, “I’m...

Goa’s tally of active COVID-19 cases reaches 42 PANAJI: The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Goa has increased to 42, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. “#Goa’s count for COVID19 positive cases to touch 42. More...