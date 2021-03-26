India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sensex up 700 points; metal, auto stocks surge

Sensex up 700 points; metal, auto stocks surge
March 26
15:38 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Snapping its two-day free fall the Indian stock market surged on Friday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 700 points during the afternoon trade. Bargain buying along with a positive trend in the global markets supported the Indian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed across the board led by metal, auto, and financial stocks.

Around 1 p.m., Sensex was trading at 49,174.87, higher by 734.75 points or 1.52 per cent from its previous close of 48,440.12.

It opened at 48,969.25 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,202.77 and a low of 48,699.91 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,554.30, higher by 229.40 points or 1.6 per cent from its previous close. The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints, while only loser was Power Grid.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Sensex up 700 points; ... - https://t.co/LX95iVNblh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:09 am

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital ... - https://t.co/q3gWXmgJno Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #ChestDiscomfort #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:06 am

Being Muslim, being queer - https://t.co/vesOq1VOI1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BeingMuslim #BeingQueer #Gay #Homosexuality #India #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #Muslims #Political #Survival #WesternAssam
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:56 am

#Cholesterol might hold key to new ... - https://t.co/lKDw9MiFPN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlzheimersDisease #AnthonyFauci #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:27 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.