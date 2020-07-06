India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sensex well above 36,000 mark, RIL hits record high

Sensex well above 36,000 mark, RIL hits record high
July 06
12:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 370 points to trade well above the 36,000 mark,

The gains were in line with the positive trade in the Asian indices, analysts said. Surge in index heavyweight Reliance Industries’ shares also supported the indices. RIL touched a record high Rs 1,833.10 per share on Monday. Its market capitalisation crossed Rs 11.60 lakh crore.

At 10.26 a.m., its shares were trading at Rs 1,828.75, higher by Rs 41.25 or 2.31 per cent from its previous close. The BSE Sensex was trading at 36,400.22, higher by 378.80 points or 1.05 per cent from the previous close of 36,021.42.

It opened at 36,313.46 and touched an intra-day high of 36,466.95 and a low of 36,254.02 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,741.35, higher by 134 points or 1.26 per cent from its previous close.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Sensex well above 36,000 mark, RIL hits record high - https://t.co/LqJ1YlLBBY Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/cL6X8x4363
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:35 am

    Disha Patani's latest picture is all ... - https://t.co/AT7IdmyoVq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/PuPzvPcOc8
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:32 am

    Nia Sharma's new picture comes with a ... - https://t.co/2rpekf6gCh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/I3gFubLMnv
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:25 am

    Ameesha Patel has a 'hot' wish - https://t.co/4yqj6RXlug Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/BWZUCJUOky
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.